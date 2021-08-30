Pacquiao-led PDP faction ousts Pres. Duterte as party chair, replaces him with Sen. Pimentel

(Eagle News) – The faction of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino (PDP) led by Senator Manny Pacquiao has ousted President Rodrigo Duterte as chair of its group, with Senator Aquilino Pimentel Jr., replacing him.

In a message to reporters on Sunday, Aug. 30, Ron Munsayac, executive director of the PDP-Laban group of Pacquiao said that the party’s National Council elected Pimentel as party chair replacing Pres. Duterte. He said former governor Lutgardo Barbo was elected as vice-chairman. He referred to their PDP faction as the “original” PDP Laban.

The meeting was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

The election of new officers happened while Pacquiao was on board a plane on his way to the Philippines.

During the online meeting, after the election of their officers, the PDP Laban faction led by Pimentel then passed a resolution commending Pacquiao for his “gallant defense of the WBA title.”

ATM: @PDPLABAN National Council meeting led by newly elected Party Chairman Sen. Koko Pimentel & President Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who is currently airborne. The Party’s national council just passed a resolution commending Sen. Manny for his gallant defense of the WBA title. pic.twitter.com/KHGzbX8AUC — Ron Munsayac (@RonMunsayac) August 29, 2021

In early July, the PDP Laban Pacquiao faction “expelled” PDP-Laban Vice-Chairman Alfonso Cusi, and two other top party officials for allegedly expressing support for presidential daughter Davao City mayor Sara Duterte as a possible presidential candidate.

Later that month, on July 17, Cusi was elected as PDP-Laban president in a meeting presided by President Duterte. It was also President Duterte who swore in Cusi as the duly elected new president of PDP-Laban after 16 posts, including the PDP-Laban presidency, were declared vacant early in the assembly.

It was President Duterte himself who swore in Cusi that day as the duly elected new president of PDP-Laban after 16 posts, including the PDP-Laban presidency, were declared vacant early in the assembly.

(Eagle News Service)