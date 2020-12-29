P6.8 million worth of shabu seized in buy-bust operation in Zamboanga Sibugay; 3 arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities on Sunday, December 27, seized P6.8 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Zamboanga Sibugay.

The Philippine National Police said also arrested in Purok -Santan, Barangay Lumbog, Imelda were Crimalde Irali Tarawi, 53; Albasir Nuridjam Masihul, 26; and Basir Baladji Alano, 48.

Citing reports from the PNP’s Philippine Drug Enforcement Group Director, Police Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee, PNP Chief Debold Sinas said the suspects were believed to be suppliers of illegal drugs in Region 9 and the island provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

The suspects were nabbed after they transacted with the police poseur-buyer for illegal drugs worth P2 million.

Apart from the illegal drugs, the PNP said also seized from the three were a Chevrolet vehicle and one eco bag containing the supposed payment.

Drug-related charges are set to be filed against the three.