Oroquieta City Hall of Justice temporarily closed until Nov. 25

(Eagle News) — The Oroquieta City Hall of Justice is temporarily closed until Nov. 25.

This was after Supreme Court Deputy Administrator Leo Madrazo approved the request of Executive Judge Nora Montejo for the temporary closure from 3 p.m. of Nov. 23.

The request was made after a staff member of the Public Attorneys Office located in the building tested positive for COVID-19.

All court personnel shall continue to work from home while a disinfection of the premises is being done.

Presiding judges are also allowed to conduct videoconferencing procedures from their residences within that period.

Inquiries can also be directed to the official email addresses and contact numbers posted on the SC website.