Oil removal operations in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro completed: PCG

(Eagle News)– The Philippine Coast Guard has announced the completion of oil removal and recovery operations in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro after the sinking of MT Princess Empress.

The PCG said Marine Environmental Protection Commander, CG Vice Admiral Robert Patrimonio, joined the PCG Management Team led by CG Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla in presiding over the final inspection.

Based on ROV live videos, all eight cargo oil tanks are now empty.

Only oil drips from the cargo piping line were observed, the PCG said.

The DSV Fire Opal was chartered by the Malayan Towage and Salvage Corp. for the oil and removal operations which started on May 29.

The MTSC has said it would continue to monitor and conduct containment operations for oil that may leak from MT Princess Empress.