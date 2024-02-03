Northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon: PAGASA

Southern Mindanao also affected by trough of LPA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the trough of a low pressure area is also affecting Southern Mindanao.

As a result, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains while Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.