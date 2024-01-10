Northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon

Rest of country affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

PAGASA said, as a result, Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, extreme Northern Luzon, the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.