Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

Mindanao also affected by trough of LPA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the trough of a low pressure area is also affecting Mindanao.

As a result, Mindanao, Central Visayas, Negros Occidental and Southern Leyte will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Aurora, Quezon and Bicol Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.