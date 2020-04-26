No collection of toll fees at C5 flyover crossing SLEx

(Eagle News)–There will be no collection of toll fees at the C5 flyover crossing the South Luzon Expressway.

The Department of Transportation said according to the Toll Regulatory Board, the no-collection policy started on Friday, April 24, following the expiration of Cavitex’s provisional authority to collect.

The DOTr said Cavitex Infra Corp. and the Philippine Reclamation Authority filed a motion for extension of authority on April 23, but this is still “ongoing processing and resolution.”

“An average daily traffic of 2,500 vehicles are allowed to pass through the toll gates, without paying any fees,” the agency said.

Only essential workers are allowed to travel during the ECQ.

These are people involved in the transport of food, among others.