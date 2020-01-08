News in Photos News in photos: Rescue teams amid the wreckage of Ukrainian plane crash that killed 176 people on January 8, 2020 People and rescue teams are pictured amid the wreckage after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. – The Boeing 737 had left Tehran’s international airport bound for Kiev, semi-official news agency ISNA said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site. (Photo by – / AFP) People and rescue teams are pictured amid bodies and debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. – The Boeing 737 had left Tehran’s international airport bound for Kiev, semi-official news agency ISNA said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site. (Photo by Rouhollah VAHDATI / ISNA / AFP) People and rescue teams are pictured amid the wreckage after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. – The Boeing 737 had left Tehran’s international airport bound for Kiev, semi-official news agency ISNA said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site. (Photo by Rouhollah VAHDATI / ISNA / AFP) Related Posts Iran supreme leader says missile attacks are a ‘slap in face’ to US January 8, 2020 JUST IN: Crashed Ukraine plane had 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians on board: minister January 8, 2020 President Duterte sends envoy to Iran, Iraq to talk to leaders, secure Filipinos there January 8, 2020 Bello: Repatriation is mandatory for Filipinos in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon January 8, 2020