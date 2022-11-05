NDRRMC: Reported fatalities due to “Paeng” now at 155

(Eagle News)– The number of reported fatalities due to “Paeng” has risen to 155.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, of the 155 dead, 121 have been verified.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao had the most number of fatalities with 63, followed by Western Visayas with 32, and Calabarzon with 20.

The NDRRMC said 129 have been reported injured.

Meanwhile, damage to agriculture due to “Paeng” rose to P2.788 billion.

Damage to infrastructure, meanwhile, was pegged at P4.174 billion.

“Paeng” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility last week.