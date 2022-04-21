NDRRMC: Reported deaths due to “Agaton” rise to 224

(Eagle News) — The number of reported deaths due to “Agaton” has risen to 224.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the new reported deaths came from Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, 147 have been reported missing, an increase of 36 from the initial 111 earlier reported.

According to the NDRRMC, 2,081,011 people or 599,956 families were affected by Agaton in Bicol, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, Bangsamoro, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

The government has given P64,028,560 worth of assistance to the affected areas, the NDRRMC said.

“Agaton” weakened into a low pressure area after battering parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

It dissipated a day after.