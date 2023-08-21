MMDA: Motorcycle riders using Edsa bike lanes to be fined starting Monday, Aug. 21

MMDA says riders to receive tickets for disregarding traffic signs, too

(Eagle News)–The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will start giving tickets to motorcycle riders who use bicycle lanes on Edsa on Monday, August 21.

The MMDA said apart from the ticket for disregarding traffic signs, they will also receive P1000 as a fine.

“Base sa monitoring ng MMDA sa EDSA, napakaraming motorcycle riders ang dumaraan sa bicycle lane. Dahil dito, hindi magamit ng mga nagbibisikleta ang lane na inilaan para sa kanila,” the MMDA said.

“Ang bike lane ay hindi fast lane para sa mga motorcycles,” it added.