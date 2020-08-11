MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Aug. 11

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Aug. 11:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Metro Manila and other parts of Calabarzon are now under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18.

The Bureau of Immigration said, however, that no additional restrictions on international travel have been imposed.

Domestic flights, on the other hand, are not allowed.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed those areas under the second-strictest form of community quarantine after the medical community called for a two-week “time-out.”

This was so they could recover from exhaustion amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

The medical community said the government could also use the period to recalibrate its strategy against COVID-19.

The University of the Philippines has advised extending the MECQ in Metro Manila for a month to allow the country to flatten the curve with the Palace saying there was a need for a “delicate balance.”