MIAA releases list of operational flights for Thursday, July 22

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational flights for Thursday, July 22:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates has been extended until July 15.

The ban has also been expanded to include Indonesia.

Interzonal travel is allowed but President Rodrigo Duterte has said the Philippines may need to reimpose stricter restrictions after more Delta variant cases were detected in the country.