MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, March 24

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, March 24:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights, as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippines has imposed travel restrictions anew amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, with foreigners, with exceptions, not allowed entry until April 19.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 earlier banned the entry of Filipinos who are not overseas Filipino workers, but later revised its memorandum to allow all Filipino citizens entry into the Philippines.

Over the weekend, the Palace announced an “NCR Plus” bubble, where further restrictions will be imposed for two weeks starting Sunday.

Apart from Metro Manila, the bubble covers Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, and Bulacan.

The Palace has said residents of the areas covered by the bubble are not allowed to travel outside the bubble area unless their travel is essential.

Residents outside the bubble area are not allowed to travel into the bubble area.

The Philippine National Police has set up 20 quarantine control points within the bubble area and in borders with nearby provinces to enforce minimum health protocols and the travel restrictions.

The Department of Tourism has said travel within the NCR Plus bubble was, however, allowed, but with age restrictions.

Only those aged 18 to 65 are allowed to travel, the DOT had said.