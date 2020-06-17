MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, June 17

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Wednesday, June 17:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA urged passengers to confirm their flights on the day before proceeding to the airport, noting that only passengers with confirmed flights on the day shall be allowed to enter the airport premises.

The general community quarantine has been extended to June 30 in Metro Manila and other areas.

Talisay City is under a modified enhanced community quarantine, while Cebu City has reverted to an enhanced community quarantine.