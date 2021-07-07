MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, July 7

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, July 7:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights first as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has said the travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman and Bangladesh was in effect until July 15.

Tourists are still not allowed into the country.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, however, recently allowed interzonal travel without the need for RT-PCR testing provided vaccination cards as proof of full vaccination are presented.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said, however, that such a policy would still depend on the local government unit of destination.