MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, July 21

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, July 21:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines and confirm their flights first before proceeding to the airport as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal and Bangladesh is still in effect until July 31.

The national government later announced Indonesia, which is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases reportedly due to the Delta variant, is also included in the travel ban.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the Philippines may need to re-impose stricter restrictions due to the Delta variant.

Earlier, the DOH said 16 additional Delta variant cases pushed the total detected in the Philippines to 35.

Of the 16, 11, the DOH said, were local cases while five were returning overseas Filipinos.