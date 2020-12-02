MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Dec. 2

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Dec. 2:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All passengers are advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic travel is allowed but subject to the requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

On Tuesday, the Department of Tourism said it was eyeing subsidizing half of the cost of RT-PCR tests for tourists to boost domestic tourism.

It said it was looking to sign an agreement with the Philippine General Hospital to bring down the costs of the tests to P1800 each, too.

Select categories are allowed entry into the country from abroad, including foreign spouses of Filipinos and their children, regardless of age.