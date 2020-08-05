MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Aug. 5

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Aug. 5:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

With Metro Manila now under a modified enhanced community quarantine, flights are again limited.

The MECQ in Metro Manila will last until Aug. 18.

Apart from Metro Manila, also under the MECQ are Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan and Rizal.