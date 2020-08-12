MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Aug. 12

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Aug. 12:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers are advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Metro Manila and other parts of Calabarzon are now under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18, after the medical community called for a two-week “time-out” to help them recover from exhaustion.

The doctors said the government could use the period to recalibrate its COVID19 response.

The Bureau of Immigration said, however, that no additional restrictions on international travel have been imposed.

Domestic flights, on the other hand, are not allowed.