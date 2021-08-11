MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Aug. 11

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Aug. 11:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

As such, MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled travel.

The travel ban on India and nine other countries has been extended.

Metro Manila is under an enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20 amid the threat of the Delta variant.

The Department of Health has said 13 of the country’s 17 regions have Delta variant cases.