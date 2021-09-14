MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Sept. 14

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Sept. 14:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines and confirm their flights prior to the scheduled travel.

The Philippines has lifted the travel ban on India and nine other countries.

Travel restrictions, however, are in place on travelers from countries under the Philippines’ red list.

The Bureau of Immigration has said travelers from the Philippines’ green list do not automatically qualify for entry into the country.