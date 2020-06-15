MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, June 16

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Tuesday, June 16:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA has urged the public to ensure their flights are confirmed on the same day before proceeding to the airport, noting that those who don’t have one will not be allowed inside the premises.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the general community quarantine in Metro Manila until the end of the month.