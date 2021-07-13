MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, July 13

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, July 13:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

MIAA also said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates is in effect until July 15.

So far, tourists are still not allowed into the country.

Interzonal travel is allowed provided travelers follow the requirements set by the local government unit of destination.

The national government has said vaccination cards may be presented as proof of full vaccination instead of the swab test results.

But Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat has said some LGUs still require the swab test results.