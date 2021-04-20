MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, April 20

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, April 20:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

Starting April 12, the Palace said the NCR Plus area would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

The Philippines has also extended travel ban restrictions on foreign nationals until April 30.

The move was an attempt to arrest the surge in COVID-19 cases which the Palace has attributed to the presence of virus variants.