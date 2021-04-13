MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, April 13

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, April 13:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

On March 28, the Palace said NCR Plus would revert to an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine, starting Monday, March 29, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Palace attributed the surge to the presence of virus variants.

The ECQ was supposed to end on April 4 but it was extended to April 11.

On April 11, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the NCR Plus area would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.