Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 2

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News)– The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 2:

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

According to MIAA, passengers should therefore coordinate with their airlines prior to their scheduled travel.

The Philippines has extended the travel ban on India and nine other countries amid the threat of the Delta variant.

Metro Manila and several areas are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Sept. 7.

Related Posts