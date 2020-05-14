MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, May 14

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Thursday, May 14:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, AirAsia, Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines cancelled their flights up to May 15 in view of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in some areas, including in Metro Manila.

Cebu Pacific later announced its flights from May 16 to 31 would remain cancelled, with the imposition of a modified enhanced community quarantine, particularly in Metro Manila.

International flights and public transport are still not allowed under an MECQ.