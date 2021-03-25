MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, March 25

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, March 25:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

The Philippines has imposed travel restrictions anew amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, with foreigners, with exceptions, not allowed entry until April 19.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 earlier banned the entry of Filipinos who are not overseas Filipino workers, but later revised its memorandum to allow all Filipino citizens entry into the Philippines.

It also reduced the number of travelers allowed in a day in the country to 1,500, prompting some airlines to cancel flights in compliance with the reduction.

Over the weekend, the Palace announced an “NCR Plus” bubble, where further restrictions will be imposed for two weeks starting Sunday.

Apart from Metro Manila, the bubble covers Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, and Bulacan.

The Palace has said residents of the areas covered by the bubble are not allowed to travel outside the bubble area unless their travel is essential.

Residents outside the bubble area are not allowed to travel into the bubble area.