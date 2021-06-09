MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, June 10

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, June 10:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

It said flight schedules may change at any given time, in which case travelers should coordinate with their airlines.

So far, travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman and the United Arab Emirates are banned from entering the Philippines until June 15.

The Bureau of Immigration earlier said it expresses support for a “green lane” for travelers vaccinated for COVID-19.