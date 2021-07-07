MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 8

(Eagle News)– The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 8:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights on the day of the travel as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates is still in effect until July 15.

The Bureau of Immigration has advised airlines not to board passengers from countries on the Philippines’ list of countries covered by the ban.

According to the national government, interzonal travel in the absence of RT-PCR test results, provided a vaccination card as proof of full vaccination is presented.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said, however, that only Baguio so far allows this, while other local government units still require the test results as a precaution.