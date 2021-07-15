MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 15

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 15:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights prior to the supposed travel.

It earlier said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

On Wednesday, July 15, the national government announced the travel ban covering India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates was extended until July 31.

It later announced the ban also now covered passengers from Indonesia.