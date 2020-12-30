MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, December 31

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, December 31:

MIAA said travelers should confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippines has temporarily banned flights from 20 countries following reports of a new COVID-19 strain that is up to more than 70 percent more infectious there.

The ban on travelers from Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, The Netherlands, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain and the United Kingdom is in effect until January 15, 2021.