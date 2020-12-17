MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, December 17

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, December 17:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes at any given time.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements set by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Department of Tourism has said it was eyeing shouldering half of the cost of swab tests of travelers to boost domestic tourism.

Filipinos are allowed to go on essential and non-essential outbound travel.