MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Dec. 3

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Dec. 3:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the travel requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Department of Tourism has said it was eyeing subsidizing half of the cost of RT-PCR tests for tourists to boost domestic travel.

It said it was also looking to ink an agreement with the Philippine General Hospital to keep RT-PCR tests for tourists at P1800 each.

Filipinos are allowed to go on non-essential outbound travel.

Select categories are also allowed entry into the country from abroad.