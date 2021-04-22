MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, April 22

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, April 22:

MIAA had said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

Starting April 12, the Palace said the NCR Plus area would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

Under an MECQ, only medical workers, authorized persons outside residences, and those traveling for essential purposes are allowed to leave their residences.

In an advisory on April 20, the US also advised against travel to the Philippines, citing the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.