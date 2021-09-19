MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Sept. 19

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Sept. 19:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled travel as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry.

The travel ban on India and nine other countries has been lifted.

However, the Philippines imposed a travel ban on nine countries on its “red list.”

It later announced the “red list” was updated to include four more countries.