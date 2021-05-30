MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, May 30

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, May 30:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

NCR Plus, including Metro Manila, i so far under general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions.

As a result, non-essential travel in and outside the bubble is still prohibited.

The Department of Tourism has said, however, that 13 hotels in Metro Manila were already open to the public for staycations.

Resorts in GCQ areas, it said, are now also allowed to operate but with a maximum capacity of 30 percent.

Meanwhile, travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are still banned from entering the Philippines.

Oman and the United Arab Emirates have also been added to the list of areas covered by the travel ban.