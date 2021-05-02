MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, May 2

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, May 2:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights before going to the airport as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Flight schedules are also subject to changes, MIAA said.

NCR Plus, which includes Metro Manila, is under a modified enhanced community quarantine until mid-May.

The government has announced foreign nationals allowed entry into the Philippines under previous Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases prior to the travel ban imposed in March are again allowed to enter the country starting May 1.