MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, March 21

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, March 21:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 has levelled travel restrictions anew, with foreigners, with exceptions, temporarily banned from entering the Philippines.

The task force announced the restrictions as the Philippines battled a surge in COVID-19 cases, which the Department of Health attributing the same to increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health restrictions, exacerbated by the presence of COVID-19 virus variants.

On Saturday, the Philippines confirmed additional COVID-19 variant cases and 7,999 additional COVID-19 cases.

The Octa research group has said daily COVID-19 cases could reach as many as 11,000 by the end of March if the surge remains unabated.