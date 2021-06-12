MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, June 13

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, June 13:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

According to MIAA, passengers should secure confirmation of their flights first as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine but with restrictions.

The Bureau of Immigration has said the travel ban on travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Oman and the United Arab Emirates is still in place until June 15.

The bureau has expressed support for a “green lane” for vaccinated travelers who wish to enter the Philippines, but has said it trusts the national government to know when such an entry can be allowed.