MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 25

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 25:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

As a result, MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled flight before proceeding to the airport.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates has been extended until the end of the month.

Also now covered by the travel ban are Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Metro Manila has been placed under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions.

This was after the Department of Health confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the Philippines.