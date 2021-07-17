MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 18

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 18:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates is still in effect until July 31.

The ban also now covers Indonesia.

Earlier, the Department of Health said the national government was studying whether to include Thailand and Malaysia in the ban due to reports of surges in COVID-19 cases there.