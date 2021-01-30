MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Jan. 31

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Jan. 31:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 virus variants.

The restrictions on UK, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, Hungary, United Arab Emirates and Czech Republic are supposed to lapse after Jan. 31.