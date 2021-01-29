Palace: Travel restrictions on over 30 countries to lapse after Jan. 31 so far

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has so far not extended travel restrictions imposed on over 30 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African virus variants there.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said “the restriction remains until January 31, 2021 and would lapse after the aforesaid date.”

He did not rule out outright an extension of the effectivity of travel restrictions, however.

Covered by the restrictions are the United Kingdom, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, Hungary, United Arab Emirates and the Czech Republic.

In a separate statement, Roque said those foreigners who are allowed entry into the country should have valid and existing visas at the time of entry starting Feb. 1.

Exempted from this requirement are those qualified under the government’s Balikbayan program.

He said incoming foreigners should also have a pre-booked accommodation for at least seven nights in an accredited quarantine hotel or facility.

They should also be subject to COVID-19 testing at the quarantine hotel or facility on the sixth day from the date of their arrival.

“The entry of these foreign nationals will be subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry,” he added.