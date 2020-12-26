MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, December 27

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, December 27:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

Only passengers with confirmed flights will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased restrictions on travel, with domestic travel allowed but subject to the requirements set by the local government that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Filipinos are allowed to go on international essential and non-essential travel.