MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Aug. 9

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Aug. 9:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Metro Manila is now under a modified enhanced community quarantine , the second-strictest form of community quarantine, until Aug. 18.

The Bureau of Immigration said, however, that no additional restrictions on international travel have been imposed.

Domestic flights, on the other hand, are not allowed.

Apart from Metro Manila, also under the MECQ are Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan and Rizal.

President Rodrigo Duterte made the decision to place these areas under the MECQ after the medical community called for a two-week “time-out.”

They said this was so they could recover from exhaustion amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

The medical community said the government could also use the period to recalibrate its strategy against COVID-19.