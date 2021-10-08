MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 9

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 9:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with the airlines prior to the scheduled travel.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

Earlier, the Bureau of Immigration reminded foreign nationals that appropriate visas need to be secured for entry into the Philippines.

The government has said only Bermuda was so far on its updated red list of countries with travel restrictions.