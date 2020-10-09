MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 10

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 10:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes at any given time, MIAA said.

Earlier, MIAA advised travelers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements imposed by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Palace has said a travel authority was required for travel from general community quarantine areas to modified general community quarantine areas.

The Bureau of Immigration has reminded the public that restrictions on international travel remain.